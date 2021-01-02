SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $2.77

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $3.07. SRAX shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 82 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 313.46% and a negative return on equity of 124.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SRAX, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SRAX stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of SRAX at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

