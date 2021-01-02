Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 58,664 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 51.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 503,504 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,436,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,139 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of ZIOP stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $540.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.