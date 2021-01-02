Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $131,000 Investment in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.21% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

MFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

