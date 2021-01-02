Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SandRidge Energy worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 789.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $770,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SD opened at $3.10 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.37.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

