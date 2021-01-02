Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $151,000 in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ChromaDex by 192.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ChromaDex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ChromaDex by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.52. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

