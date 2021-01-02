Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Genesis Healthcare worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter worth $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 191.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 85,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GEN opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Genesis Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $938.65 million for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Genesis Healthcare from $0.75 to $0.57 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

