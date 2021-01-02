Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,114 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 386,533 shares in the company, valued at $510,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.