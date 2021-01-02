Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Square from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244,825 shares of company stock valued at $251,202,533 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $217.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.03 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

