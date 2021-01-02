Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.94 and last traded at $49.26. 33,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 31,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period.

