Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SRC opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

