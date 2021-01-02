Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $23.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.
Several research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.
In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50.
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.
