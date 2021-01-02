Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Receives $23.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.