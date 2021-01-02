Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 6,136 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

