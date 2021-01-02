Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,606.39

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,606.39 and traded as high as $2,874.00. Spectris plc (SXS.L) shares last traded at $2,818.00, with a volume of 114,667 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23.

About Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

