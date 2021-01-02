SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.21

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and traded as low as $33.11. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 1,441,863 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.