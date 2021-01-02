SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA WDIV opened at $60.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.