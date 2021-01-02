SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Trading Up 0%

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)’s stock price was up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 365,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,097,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,567,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,830 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 716,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 138,446 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 347,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,541,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 300,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 59,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,296,000.

