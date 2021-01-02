SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Cap of $12.67 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SparkPoint token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $12.67 million and $282,991.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00027971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00128385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00553470 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00166900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00300976 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049238 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,518,282 tokens. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

SparkPoint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

