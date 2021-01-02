Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.20

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.20 and traded as high as $31.18. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 6,507 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $277.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.37. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 511.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,379 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

