Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

SNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

SNE traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $101.10. 670,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,482. The company has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $101.40.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $2.57. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Sony by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter worth $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

