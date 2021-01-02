SONM (SNM) Price Hits $0.0087

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. SONM has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $204,760.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SONM has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.37 or 0.00264174 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $607.58 or 0.01880147 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (SNM) is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.