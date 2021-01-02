Solana Price Reaches $1.82 on Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Solana has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $84.92 million and $26.17 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00006210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00040266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00295307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00027984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.96 or 0.01992167 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 46,569,948 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official website is solana.com . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

