SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Stock Price Down 1.3%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.49 and last traded at $36.59. 31,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 418% from the average session volume of 5,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 3.29% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

