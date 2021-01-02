Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report $839.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $854.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.10 million. Snap reported sales of $560.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,597,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,062,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $54.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 58,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,982.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,750.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,305,294 shares of company stock valued at $85,490,299.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

