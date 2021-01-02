Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,436.42

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,436.42 and traded as high as $1,519.50. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,504.50, with a volume of 292,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,537.50 ($20.09).

Get Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,534.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,436.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21.

In other Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 27,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96), for a total value of £376,048.75 ($491,310.10). Also, insider George Buckley purchased 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £12,504.12 ($16,336.71).

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.