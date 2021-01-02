Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,871,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $30.94 on Friday. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.