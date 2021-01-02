SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Sells $1,163,799.00 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Alexander Otto sold 25,410 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $259,436.10.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alexander Otto sold 1,988 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $20,277.60.

On Thursday, December 17th, Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Alexander Otto sold 119,600 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $1,223,508.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Alexander Otto sold 479,314 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,932,141.06.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Alexander Otto sold 456,494 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $4,747,537.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Alexander Otto sold 145,025 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,492,307.25.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $1,882,081.44.

Shares of SITC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.00. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after buying an additional 1,187,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 1,025,065 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4,320.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

