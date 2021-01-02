SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Trading Down 0.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 736,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 922,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $14.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

