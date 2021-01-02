Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Silverback Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Piazza bought 11,904 shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,904 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 69,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,964 in the last quarter.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

