Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Signature Aviation stock remained flat at $$21.11 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

