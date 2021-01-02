SIBCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $744.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $424,478.05 and approximately $744.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,009.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $784.80 or 0.02377472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.76 or 0.00417343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.01096468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00435120 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 136.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00176998 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,892,682 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

