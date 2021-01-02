Shopify Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.13 million.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

