Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 242.59 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 243 ($3.17). Approximately 20,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247 ($3.23).

The firm has a market cap of £74.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 222.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

