Sessia Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Sessia has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Sessia token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $238,938.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

Sessia Profile

KICKS is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

