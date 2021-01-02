Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.50 ($2.38).

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The company has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 118.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.26.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

