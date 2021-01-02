Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.17 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and $6.17 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DDEX, IDEX and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019863 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007703 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003974 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,137,622 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, BitForex, GDAC, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

