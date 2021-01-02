Sentinel Chain (SENC) Reaches Market Cap of $195,037.13

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $195,037.13 and approximately $34,657.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00297639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00028363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.54 or 0.01987023 BTC.

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

