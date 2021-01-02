Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

VLDR stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.52. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

