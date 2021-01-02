Sei Investments Co. Sells 38,095 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,095 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

