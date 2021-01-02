Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,278 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after purchasing an additional 342,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $2,368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFBK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.33 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $655.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

