Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,285 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.8% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

