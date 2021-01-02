Sei Investments Co. Makes New $831,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of EFAX opened at $77.92 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Free ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

