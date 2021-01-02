Sei Investments Co. Makes New $805,000 Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 486,259 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,374,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,728,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.36 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

