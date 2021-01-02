Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,290,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 869,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 371,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,086,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 149.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 352,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 211,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $35,564.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock valued at $455,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $26.16 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.