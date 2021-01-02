Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 39.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $184.97.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.