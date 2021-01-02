Sei Investments Co. Has $907,000 Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 759.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

