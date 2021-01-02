Sei Investments Co. Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

