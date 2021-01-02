Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 496,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,095,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. OTR Global upgraded Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $59.70.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

