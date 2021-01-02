Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $86.13.

Get Seer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.