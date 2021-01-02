Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.00

Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) (LON:SEE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 9144054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.80 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £257.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31.

Seeing Machines Limited (SEE.L) Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

