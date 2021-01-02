Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.75

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $21.50. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 276,245 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Seabridge Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.